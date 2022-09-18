Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $6.80 million and $1,925.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00847391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,964,916 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

