EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $232,783.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,700.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057921 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005534 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00076912 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

