Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 99,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,091 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

