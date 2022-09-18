Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.4 %

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of VIR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $520,609.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,495.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 522.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 269,069 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

