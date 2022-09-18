Ergo Market Capitalization Tops $228.31 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00019521 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $228.31 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024859 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00167338 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00283762 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00733307 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.31 or 0.00603225 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00260471 BTC.
About Ergo
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en.
Buying and Selling Ergo
