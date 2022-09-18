ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $0.78 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

