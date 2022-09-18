ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $141,873.16 and $613,294.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm.”

