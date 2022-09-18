Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $31.82 or 0.00161418 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.36 billion and $608.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023611 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285673 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00744945 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00588362 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00255504 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,935,318 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
