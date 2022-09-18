Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.29 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $4.29 million and $474,089.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00847391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars.

