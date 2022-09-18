Etherisc DIP Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $42,302.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

