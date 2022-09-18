Etherland (ELAND) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Etherland (ELAND) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Etherland coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherland has a total market cap of $187,239.82 and $3.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherland has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherland Profile

Etherland’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. The official website for Etherland is www.elandatlas.com. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

