ETHPad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,132.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, ETHPad has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $636,246.35 and $3,132.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETHPad’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

