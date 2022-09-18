EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $1,146.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,653,785,616 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

