Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESEA. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Euroseas Stock Down 5.7 %

ESEA stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

