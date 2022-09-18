Evercore ISI Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $243.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.02. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.