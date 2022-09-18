EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

