EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1,769.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

