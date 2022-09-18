EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 53 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $243.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several research firms have commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

