EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 201.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUHY opened at $20.45 on Friday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

