EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.