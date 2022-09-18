EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 88 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.