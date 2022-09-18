EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

