EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $4,008.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00847391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

