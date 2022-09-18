ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0085 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,915.87 and $4.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

