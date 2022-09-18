Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 7,380,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,479,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Exela Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $266.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
