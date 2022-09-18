Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 7,380,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,479,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $266.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 726,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 209.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

