Fanspel (FAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,230.00

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Fanspel has a market cap of $13,031.34 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanspel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fanspel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

About Fanspel

FAN is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fanspel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers. The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols. Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform. This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fanspel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanspel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.