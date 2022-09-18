Fanspel (FAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,230.00

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Fanspel has a market cap of $13,031.34 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanspel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.
About Fanspel
FAN is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fanspel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars.
