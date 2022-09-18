Farmer Steven Patrick Makes New $244,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 98,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 198,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

