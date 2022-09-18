FastSwap (FAST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $121.26

FastSwap (FAST) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One FastSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FastSwap has a total market cap of $121.26 and approximately $33,765.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FastSwap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

