FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in FedEx by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

