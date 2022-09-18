FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $288.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

FedEx Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

