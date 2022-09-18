FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $215.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.02. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

