FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $215.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s previous close.
FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.02. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.