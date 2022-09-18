FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $230.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.84% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

