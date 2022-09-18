FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $258.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

