FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $258.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading
