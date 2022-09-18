Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$15,479.38 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$15,479.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,081,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,580,957.88.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.12. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.86.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.