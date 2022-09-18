Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$15,479.38 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$15,479.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,081,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,580,957.88.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.12. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.86.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

