FibSWAP DEx Trading 25.3% Higher This Week (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $18,080.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,627,088 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
