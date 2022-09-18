FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Up 47.4% in August

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,870,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 16,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FIGS by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 128,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.44.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

