Filda 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $272,452.00 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Filda has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Filda has a market cap of $274,742.48 and approximately $272,452.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filda Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

