Filecash (FIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143,983.00

Filecash (FIC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $110,018.63 and approximately $143,983.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecash alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00111408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.