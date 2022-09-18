Financial Analysis: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Doximity and SaverOne 2014, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Doximity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 3 10 0 2.53 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 17.71 $154.78 million $0.70 44.93 SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 22.29 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Doximity and SaverOne 2014’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats SaverOne 2014 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Rating)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.