Financial Comparison: RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) versus BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 15.02% 23.73% 11.19% BurgerFi International -143.84% -16.38% -9.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RCI Hospitality and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.10%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 3.25 $30.34 million $4.01 17.03 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.99 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.31

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats BurgerFi International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

