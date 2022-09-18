Financial Contrast: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) & Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 14.64% 22.10% 4.63% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -34.50% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Engie Brasil Energia and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.63 $289.76 million $0.42 17.81 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

