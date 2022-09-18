Financial Survey: Solo Brands (DTC) vs. The Competition

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Solo Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% Solo Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million $10.69 million -94.80 Solo Brands Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 1.76

Analyst Recommendations

Solo Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands. Solo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Solo Brands Competitors 51 413 897 12 2.63

Solo Brands currently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 367.65%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 124.13%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solo Brands beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

