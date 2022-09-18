Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.4 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $19.66 on Friday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Finning International

FINGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

