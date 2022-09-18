FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $27.64 million and $3.41 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012228 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 812,959,814 coins and its circulating supply is 612,039,151 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

