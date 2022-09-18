FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0421 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and $12.46 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012167 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 813,137,905 coins and its circulating supply is 612,243,593 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

