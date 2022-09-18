FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Price Hits $0.0579

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $30.39 million and $1.32 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00841155 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FirmaChain Profile
FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 660,416,010 coins and its circulating supply is 525,246,893 coins. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain.
Buying and Selling FirmaChain
