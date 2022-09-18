Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Cap of $32.85 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00014478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,705.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00162844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00286647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00746794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00589453 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00256019 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,514,150 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Firo is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.