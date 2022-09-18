First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.