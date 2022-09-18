First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.32.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.19. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9941913 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

