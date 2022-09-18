Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
